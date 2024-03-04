Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and SRK perform at Anant Ambani’s wedding event

The pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, have captured the spotlight on social media, drawing attention with their grandeur.

This star-studded affair has seen the attendance of international stars, business magnates, and sports celebrities, who have graced the occasion with their presence and delivered iconic performances. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant expressed their gratitude to all the esteemed guests for joining them in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations.

In a notable highlight, Bollywood’s three Khans—Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan—enthralled the audience with their performances at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding event, sparking widespread discussion and amusement.

The trio danced together and also delivered individual performances, captivating the audience. Videos capturing their dance moves have circulated widely on social media platforms, sparking laughter and engaging fans in humorous exchanges.

The internet has been flooded with amusing memes, with users sharing witty commentary on the Bollywood Khans’ dance performances at the Ambani household’s pre-wedding event.