Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and SRK perform at Anant Ambani’s wedding event

The pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, have captured the spotlight on social media, drawing attention with their grandeur.
This star-studded affair has seen the attendance of international stars, business magnates, and sports celebrities, who have graced the occasion with their presence and delivered iconic performances. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant expressed their gratitude to all the esteemed guests for joining them in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations.
In a notable highlight, Bollywood’s three Khans—Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan—enthralled the audience with their performances at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding event, sparking widespread discussion and amusement.
The trio danced together and also delivered individual performances, captivating the audience. Videos capturing their dance moves have circulated widely on social media platforms, sparking laughter and engaging fans in humorous exchanges.
The internet has been flooded with amusing memes, with users sharing witty commentary on the Bollywood Khans’ dance performances at the Ambani household’s pre-wedding event.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.