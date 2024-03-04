Kia Sportage price slashed in Pakistan; Check new rates here

KARACHI - Kia Motors Pakistan announced has slashed prices of all models of its famous crossover Sportage, in a surprising move.
As several car makers including Suzuki jacked up car prices, Kia surprised everyone, dropping car prices.
In the recent announcement, KIA made changes in prices of all four variants of Sportage. The automaker has not cited reasons behind drop in prices.
With new price in place, Kia Sportage base variant, Sportage Alpha, now costs Rs7,300,000 against previous rate of Rs7,550,000.
Kia Sportage FWD price has been dropped by Rs300,000, and new rate stands at Rs7,740,000 as compared to previous rate of Rs8,040,000.
Sportage AWD‘s new price stands over Rs8,470,000 while Sportage Black Edition costs Rs9,000,000 instead of Rs. 9,300,000.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.