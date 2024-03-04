Kia Sportage price slashed in Pakistan; Check new rates here

KARACHI - Kia Motors Pakistan announced has slashed prices of all models of its famous crossover Sportage, in a surprising move.

As several car makers including Suzuki jacked up car prices, Kia surprised everyone, dropping car prices.

In the recent announcement, KIA made changes in prices of all four variants of Sportage. The automaker has not cited reasons behind drop in prices.

Kia Sportage New Price in Pakistan

With new price in place, Kia Sportage base variant, Sportage Alpha, now costs Rs7,300,000 against previous rate of Rs7,550,000.

Kia Sportage FWD price has been dropped by Rs300,000, and new rate stands at Rs7,740,000 as compared to previous rate of Rs8,040,000.

Sportage AWD‘s new price stands over Rs8,470,000 while Sportage Black Edition costs Rs9,000,000 instead of Rs. 9,300,000.