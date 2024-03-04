Lahore High Court trashes petition seeking ban on Aurat March

LAHORE – The top provincial court turned down plea filed against the holding of Aurat March, terming it inadmissible.
Lahore High Court (LHC) disposed of a petition filed by citizen Azam Butt who requested a ban on Aurat March after hearing initial arguments.
Justice Shahid Karim pronounced the decision on the petition filed by citizen Azam Butt. DC Lahore and others were made parties in the petition which said placards and banners of Aurat March opposed conservative society.
The petitioner stated that Aurat March will create same threat of disruption of peace as it has in the previous years.
The court was moved to stop the immoral publicity of Aurat March.
Lahore High Court earlier reserved decision after hearing the preliminary arguments but now dismissed it for being inadmissible.
Aurat March is an annual event held in major Pakistani cities in accordance with International Women's Day. The day aims to celebrate women's achievements and raise awareness about issues such as gender equality, women's rights, and violence against women.
Every year, women hit streets for political action on women’s rights and gender justice, with slogans from the events remaining in the limelight as many labeled them provocative.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
