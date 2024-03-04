Lahore High Court trashes petition seeking ban on Aurat March

LAHORE – The top provincial court turned down plea filed against the holding of Aurat March, terming it inadmissible.

Lahore High Court (LHC) disposed of a petition filed by citizen Azam Butt who requested a ban on Aurat March after hearing initial arguments.

Justice Shahid Karim pronounced the decision on the petition filed by citizen Azam Butt. DC Lahore and others were made parties in the petition which said placards and banners of Aurat March opposed conservative society.

The petitioner stated that Aurat March will create same threat of disruption of peace as it has in the previous years.

The court was moved to stop the immoral publicity of Aurat March.

Lahore High Court earlier reserved decision after hearing the preliminary arguments but now dismissed it for being inadmissible.

Aurat March is an annual event held in major Pakistani cities in accordance with International Women's Day. The day aims to celebrate women's achievements and raise awareness about issues such as gender equality, women's rights, and violence against women.

Every year, women hit streets for political action on women’s rights and gender justice, with slogans from the events remaining in the limelight as many labeled them provocative.