USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee recovers losses against dollar in interbank

KARACHI - Pakistani currency recovers losses against the US dollar on the first working day of the week.

In early hours of Monday, PKR moved up to 279.06 after gaining Rs0.13 against the greenback.

Last week, PKR registered gains, and it closed at 279.19 level against the USD, per State Bank rates.

Meanwhile, the positive developments on the political front helped local currency and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to rejoice with KSE-100 gaining over 600 points on Monday.