Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL Live Streams

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

12:21 PM | 4 Mar, 2024
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad United are locking horns with Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League season 9 today on Monday.

PSL 9 action continues despite rains but fans are excited to see their favorite players in action today. 

Currently, Peshawar Zalmi stands at number three in points table while Islamabad United are one point below at number four. United are looking to advance in game after their last fixture was abandoned. The team is coming in today's game with several powerhouses like Munro, Hales and Agha Salman.

Peshawar Zalmi are unbeatable in previous games, and initiated new streak of triumph. After raking in previous games, Babar Azam's men are looking to wipe out today's clash.

Pitch at Pindi Stadium is likely to be slightly humid, offering the pace bowlers more assistance in this match. There is however no rain today.

PSL Live Streaming

The game between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Platforms Android iOS
Tamasha  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Snack Video  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
tapmad Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
myco Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Today PSL Match Live Streaming on Web

Platforms Web
Tamasha (free) Live Streaming Link
Tamasha (paid) Live Streaming Link

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:21 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

11:29 AM | 4 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Match 20: Islamabad United lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today

02:23 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans PSL 9 Live Streaming

06:30 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Multan Sultans qualify for playoffs after defeating Karachi ...

08:55 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

PSL 9: Match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators called ...

06:19 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Match abandoned due to heavy ...

Most viewed

11:24 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

PSL 9, Match 17: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match called off ...

12:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

Advertisement

Latest

03:09 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Yango's helmet distribution initiative is important step towards promoting road safety in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 282.45
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: