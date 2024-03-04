Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad United are locking horns with Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League season 9 today on Monday.
PSL 9 action continues despite rains but fans are excited to see their favorite players in action today.
Currently, Peshawar Zalmi stands at number three in points table while Islamabad United are one point below at number four. United are looking to advance in game after their last fixture was abandoned. The team is coming in today's game with several powerhouses like Munro, Hales and Agha Salman.
Peshawar Zalmi are unbeatable in previous games, and initiated new streak of triumph. After raking in previous games, Babar Azam's men are looking to wipe out today's clash.
Pitch at Pindi Stadium is likely to be slightly humid, offering the pace bowlers more assistance in this match. There is however no rain today.
The game between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
