Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 9 Live Streaming

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad United are locking horns with Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League season 9 today on Monday.

PSL 9 action continues despite rains but fans are excited to see their favorite players in action today.

Currently, Peshawar Zalmi stands at number three in points table while Islamabad United are one point below at number four. United are looking to advance in game after their last fixture was abandoned. The team is coming in today's game with several powerhouses like Munro, Hales and Agha Salman.

Peshawar Zalmi are unbeatable in previous games, and initiated new streak of triumph. After raking in previous games, Babar Azam's men are looking to wipe out today's clash.

Pitch at Pindi Stadium is likely to be slightly humid, offering the pace bowlers more assistance in this match. There is however no rain today.

PSL Live Streaming

