Pakistan likely to slap GST on petrol, medicines to unlock next IMF fundings

ISLAMABAD - The upcoming government in Pakistan is likely to raise General Sales Tax (GST) on edibles, medicine, and petrol to secure next fundings from International Monetary Fund - IMF.
A report shared in local publication said US-based lender asked apex tax authorities in Pakistan to end sales tax relaxation in its recent report.
It said the multilateral institution shared its report with Federal Board of Revenue with a set of recommendations for the upcoming budget.
In the report, the lender recommended the standard rate of 18pc tax, including unprocessed food, stationery, medicine, POL products and others.
IMF has estimated that streamlining rates could help the upcoming government to rake in additional Rs1,300 billion.
The lender also suggested ending all tax policy changes that hinder compliance, including the removal of minimum and additional taxes.
Lately, the crisis hit Pakistan expressed its intention to request a loan package from the IMF, along with $1.5 billion in climate finance.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
