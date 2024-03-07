PSL 9: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 9 Live Streaming

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings are facing off in the 24th game of ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings have secured three wins out of seven matches, placing them fifth on the leaderboard with a total of six points. Meanwhile, Islamabad United sits in fourth place with seven points.

Islamabad United holds the fourth spot, having won three out of their seven matches. The Kings experienced three consecutive losses before bouncing back with a seven-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators in their last game.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

The game between Kings and Gladiators will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United live Stream on Web