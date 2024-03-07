Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Web Desk
7 Mar, 2024
PSL 9: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 9 Live Streaming

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings are facing off in the 24th game of ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024. The game will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings have secured three wins out of seven matches, placing them fifth on the leaderboard with a total of six points. Meanwhile, Islamabad United sits in fourth place with seven points.

Islamabad United holds the fourth spot, having won three out of their seven matches. The Kings experienced three consecutive losses before bouncing back with a seven-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators in their last game. 

PSL 9 Live Streaming

The game between Kings and Gladiators will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Platforms Android iOS
Tamasha  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Snack Video  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
tapmad Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
myco Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United live Stream on Web

Platforms Link
Tamasha (free) Live Streaming Link
Tamasha (paid) Live Streaming Link

Gold & Silver

05:05 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Gold price surges by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 7 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.1
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.07 751.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.31 917.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.04 318.54
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

