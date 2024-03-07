Search

Pakistan

Sindh govt to distribute Rs5,000 cash among deserving families during Ramadan

Web Desk
12:40 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
Sindh govt to distribute Rs5,000 cash among deserving families during Ramadan

KARACHI – The newly elected government of Sindh has unveiled Rs22.50 billion Ramadan package for the people of country's southeastern region, under which Rs5000 cash will be distributed among 60 percent population of the province.

The government made the announcement following a meeting spearheaded by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and other officials including Mayor Karachi, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Inspector General (IG) Police, Secretary Finance, Additional IG Police, and Commissioner Karachi. Commissioners and Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) from other divisions also participated via video link.

During the meeting, CM Shah announced distributing Rs5000 in cash to more than half of the province's population as relief aimed at 4.5 million families earning minimum wage.

As part of the Ramzan package, family earning less than Rs32000 will receive Rs5,000 through bank transfers.

Furthermore, Sindh Zakat Department will provide Rs14,000 to 110,000 poor families. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed commissioner to initiate crackdowns against hoarders and profiteers in Karachi, with similar actions to be taken in other divisions.

He further emphasized need for enforcing fixed prices of commodities and personally pledged to check prices in the market. Murad Ali Shah directed stern orders for no load shedding during Sehru and Iftar throughout the province, urging power companies to ensure stable electricity supply during the holy month.

