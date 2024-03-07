PHC extends bar on oath-taking of NA reserved seat lawmakers

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has prolonged the prohibition on the swearing-in ceremony for the recipients of National Assembly reserved seats until March 13.
This decision stems from a petition initiated by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), supported by PTI-affiliated independents who secured victory in the elections without their electoral symbol.
The petition challenges the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) rejection of the party's allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities.
A five-member larger bench, led by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, is overseeing the proceedings.
Babar Awan, representing PTI, expressed dissatisfaction, noting the imminent presidential election while the party, with 93 seats, has yet to receive its seat allocations. He vowed to pursue legal recourse to prevent the deprivation of their votes.
Awan further criticized the ECP for granting two reserved seats to parties with just one seat in the NA, branding it as an unwarranted favour.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.