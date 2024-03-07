Search

PakistanTop News

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of NA reserved seat lawmakers

Web Desk
01:22 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
PHC extends bar on oath-taking of NA reserved seat lawmakers

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has prolonged the prohibition on the swearing-in ceremony for the recipients of National Assembly reserved seats until March 13. 

This decision stems from a petition initiated by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), supported by PTI-affiliated independents who secured victory in the elections without their electoral symbol.

The petition challenges the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) rejection of the party's allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities.

A five-member larger bench, led by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, is overseeing the proceedings.

Babar Awan, representing PTI, expressed dissatisfaction, noting the imminent presidential election while the party, with 93 seats, has yet to receive its seat allocations. He vowed to pursue legal recourse to prevent the deprivation of their votes.

Awan further criticized the ECP for granting two reserved seats to parties with just one seat in the NA, branding it as an unwarranted favour.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

