Islamabad United opener Alex Hales pulls out of PSL7 due to ‘personal reasons’

LAHORE – In a blow for Islamabad United, star batsman Alex Hales has decided to withdraw from the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League due to personal reasons.

As all the teams will be looking forward to grabbing crucial points to qualify for the playoffs, Hales, the leading run-scorer in the competition decided to pull out. Team United was heavily reliant on Halex who has been playing exceptionally well.

A statement issued by the franchise said “Opening batsman Alex Hales pulled out from the PSL for personal reasons. We wish him the very best of luck for his future”.

Meanwhile, reports in local media said the reason behind Hales's withdrawal was bubble fatigue. He left the team at a time when skipper Shadab Khan, and other players – Zeehan Zameer and Muhammad Akhlaq – are suffering injuries and their medical reports will be released today.

The 33-year-old has been in sublime form for team Islamabad. In seven innings, he has scored 255 at an average of 42.50.

Earlier, United lost Paul Stirling, who left the T20 tournament due to international duties. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz will also leave United on February 19 for the home series.

Shadab led unit grabbed a crucial two points by the scruff of the neck defeating Karachi Kings by one run on Monday. They scored a stiff total of 191-7 in 20 overs with skipper Shadab Khan top-scoring with 34 ably helped by quick cameos from other players as well however Babar and team failed to chase the target.