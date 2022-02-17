PSL7: Asif Ali replaces injured Shadab Khan as Islamabad United captain
LAHORE – Power hitter Asif Ali will lead United in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League replacing Shadab Khan who is sidelined with a groin injury.
In another blow for team Islamabad, Khan and emerging pacer Zeeshan Zameer will miss their today’s game against Zalmi, their franchise said late Wednesday.
Khan, who earlier faced multiple medical issues, was hit for another time and was walked back without bowling a single delivery against Karachi Kings.
“Asif Ali will be officially captaining Islamabad United for the 1st time in the PSL in the absence of Shadab Khan against Peshawar Zalmi,” Islamabad United said in a tweet.
.@AasifAli2018 will be officially captaining Islamabad United for the 1st time in @thePSLt20 in the absence of @76Shadabkhan against Peshawar Zalmi.#UnitedWeWin #HBLPSL7 pic.twitter.com/vD5PIR6Uyt— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2022
Aggressive hitter Asif Ali has played a pivotal role in the success of Islamabad United, while he also garnered attention with top-notch fielding. Zahid Mehmood has been named as backup for 'Shaddy'.
Earlier, United’s opener Alex Hales opted to pull out of the remainder of the tournament; citing personal reasons. United’s other opening batter Paul Stirling has already left the squad for national duties.
Shadab Khan becomes top wicket-taking spinner in ... 10:57 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan crossed another milestone as he becomes the most successful spinner ...
Meanwhile, Islamabad United have placed Northern opener, Nasir Nawaz, as a temporary replacement for Hales. The 23-year-old was part of the reserve players’ poll that is in the bio-bubble. He will act as Hales’ replacement for the next two matches.
Islamabad United opener Alex Hales pulls out of ... 03:02 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – In a blow for Islamabad United, star batsman Alex Hales has decided to withdraw from the ongoing seventh ...
