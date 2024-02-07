PSL 9 anthem alert! Ali Zafar & Aima Baig finish recording "Khul Ke Khel"

Get ready to roar, PSL fans! The wait is almost over as rockstar Ali Zafar just revealed the electrifying title of the official anthem for PSL 9: "Khul Ke Khel" Not only that, but the recording is complete, featuring him alongside the talented Aima Baig!
Zafar himself shared the exciting news on social media embracing Baig and beaming at the camera. To top it off, he even invited fans to suggest the perfect dance move to go with the anthem.
"PSL Anthem “Khul Ke Khel” ‘s recording done with the super talented Aima Baig. Now time to dance for the video. Koi ache se steps batao."
PSL Anthem “Khul Ke Khel” ‘s recording done with the super talented Aima Baig. Now time to dance for the video. Koi ache se steps batao. 🕺#HBLPSL #HBLPSLanthem #anthem #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/Zgl3DvnRvS— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 7, 2024
He also shared a repost video in his story with the caption "Bus thora wait aur :) "
PSL 9 kicks off on February 17th in Lahore, with the two-time champions, Lahore Qalandars, squaring off against Islamabad United. Get ready for six weeks of cricketing action, culminating in the grand finale on March 18th in Karachi.
Previously, Ali released upbeat songs for PSL editions in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but was replaced by other stars.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
