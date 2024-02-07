PSL 9 anthem alert! Ali Zafar & Aima Baig finish recording "Khul Ke Khel"

Get ready to roar, PSL fans! The wait is almost over as rockstar Ali Zafar just revealed the electrifying title of the official anthem for PSL 9: "Khul Ke Khel" Not only that, but the recording is complete, featuring him alongside the talented Aima Baig!

Zafar himself shared the exciting news on social media embracing Baig and beaming at the camera. To top it off, he even invited fans to suggest the perfect dance move to go with the anthem.

"PSL Anthem “Khul Ke Khel” ‘s recording done with the super talented Aima Baig. Now time to dance for the video. Koi ache se steps batao."

PSL Anthem “Khul Ke Khel” ‘s recording done with the super talented Aima Baig. Now time to dance for the video. Koi ache se steps batao. 🕺#HBLPSL #HBLPSLanthem #anthem #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/Zgl3DvnRvS — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 7, 2024

He also shared a repost video in his story with the caption "Bus thora wait aur :) "

PSL 9 kicks off on February 17th in Lahore, with the two-time champions, Lahore Qalandars, squaring off against Islamabad United. Get ready for six weeks of cricketing action, culminating in the grand finale on March 18th in Karachi.

Previously, Ali released upbeat songs for PSL editions in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but was replaced by other stars.