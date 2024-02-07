Search

Farhan Saeed, Mawra Hocane call for responsible voting in 2024 Elections

Maheen Khawaja
10:27 PM | 7 Feb, 2024
Farhan Saeed, Mawra Hocane call for responsible voting in 2024 Elections
Source: Farhan Saeed / Mawra Hocane (Instagram)

As the highly anticipated Pakistan general elections 2024 draw near, the nation's vibrant showbiz industry is echoing with powerful messages. Renowned singer Farhan Saeed and popular actress Mawra Hocane have taken to social media, urging their millions of fans to exercise their right to vote and participate responsibly in this crucial democratic process.

Farhan Saeed, the multifaceted artist known for his soulful voice and captivating performances, issued a passionate call to action. He emphasized the importance of voting as a tool for positive change.

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Saeed stating, "Pakistan come out and vote on 8th. If you think you’ve been wronged , Vote! If you want to see your country progress, Vote! If you want to see the right person leading the country, Vote! All what Pakistan asked for this entire year was right to vote, now Vote! "

Hocane, who has captivated audiences with her acting prowess and captivating personality, addressed her fans with a message of unity and peace. Recognizing the potential for political tensions to escalate, she appealed to her followers to avoid arguments and violence. "

It is not important which party you support, what is important is that ultimately this is for the sake of Pakistan," she stated. Her message resonated with the need for responsible political discourse and emphasized the importance of prioritizing national unity over partisan affiliations.

httpsc://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Feb-2024/pakistani-celebs-urge-fans-to-vote-on-election-day

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

