Farhan Saeed, Mawra Hocane call for responsible voting in 2024 Elections

As the highly anticipated Pakistan general elections 2024 draw near, the nation's vibrant showbiz industry is echoing with powerful messages. Renowned singer Farhan Saeed and popular actress Mawra Hocane have taken to social media, urging their millions of fans to exercise their right to vote and participate responsibly in this crucial democratic process.

Farhan Saeed, the multifaceted artist known for his soulful voice and captivating performances, issued a passionate call to action. He emphasized the importance of voting as a tool for positive change.

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Saeed stating, "Pakistan come out and vote on 8th. If you think you’ve been wronged , Vote! If you want to see your country progress, Vote! If you want to see the right person leading the country, Vote! All what Pakistan asked for this entire year was right to vote, now Vote! "

#Elections2024 — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) February 6, 2024

Hocane, who has captivated audiences with her acting prowess and captivating personality, addressed her fans with a message of unity and peace. Recognizing the potential for political tensions to escalate, she appealed to her followers to avoid arguments and violence. "

It is not important which party you support, what is important is that ultimately this is for the sake of Pakistan," she stated. Her message resonated with the need for responsible political discourse and emphasized the importance of prioritizing national unity over partisan affiliations.

To all my followers, please #vote tomorrow, it’s our responsibility as a citizen of this country to contribute to the decisions made about her.

Democracy must must must sustain and that can only happen if WE VOTE ✅🇵🇰💚#PakistanElections #PakistanZindabad — MAWRA HUSSAIN (@MawraHocane) February 7, 2024

In addition, please refrain from arguments and inciting violence. No matter what party you support, at the end of the day it’s about PAKISTAN & creating unrest is harmful for our country and for all of us. Please be peaceful & perform your duty. #VOTE #PakistanElection2024… — MAWRA HUSSAIN (@MawraHocane) February 7, 2024

