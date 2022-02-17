Pakistani's celebrated writer-playwright Anwar Maqsood who has written famous plays like Aangan Teerha and many more is returning with another play 'Saadhay 14 August'.

Directed by Dawar Mehmood, the upcoming play will be staged at the Karachi Arts Council after Eidul Fitr for a two-month run in the city.

A press conference was held in Auditorium II in which intellectual Anwar Maqsood, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, director Dawar Mahmood, and Salman Hussain were present.

The 86 year old eminent playwright revealed that we did Ponay 14 August in 2011, people said why not 14th August; I said we will announce on 14th August, three years after we did Sawa 14 August, this is the last episode of this series.

The journey delves into conversations between the two where both barristers clash for one last time on a neutral ground which was once the great British Empire.

Producer of the play Salman Hussain and director Mehmood also spoke on the occasion. Arts Council president Ahmed Shah told the media entertainment activities were put on hold due to spike in Covid cases.

“We are very excited for it. It’ll happen immediately after Eid. The drama will run in Karachi for two months. After that it will travel to Islamabad and Lahore,” he said.

Earlier, Maqsood’s play “Ponay 14 August” was a super hit all over Pakistan, then “Sawa 14 August” was part of this series, now “Saadhay 14 August” is the last link in the chain.