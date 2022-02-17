'Saadhay 14 August' - Anwar Maqsood's play to be staged in Karachi after Eid
Share
Pakistani's celebrated writer-playwright Anwar Maqsood who has written famous plays like Aangan Teerha and many more is returning with another play 'Saadhay 14 August'.
Directed by Dawar Mehmood, the upcoming play will be staged at the Karachi Arts Council after Eidul Fitr for a two-month run in the city.
A press conference was held in Auditorium II in which intellectual Anwar Maqsood, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, director Dawar Mahmood, and Salman Hussain were present.
The 86 year old eminent playwright revealed that we did Ponay 14 August in 2011, people said why not 14th August; I said we will announce on 14th August, three years after we did Sawa 14 August, this is the last episode of this series.
The journey delves into conversations between the two where both barristers clash for one last time on a neutral ground which was once the great British Empire.
Producer of the play Salman Hussain and director Mehmood also spoke on the occasion. Arts Council president Ahmed Shah told the media entertainment activities were put on hold due to spike in Covid cases.
“We are very excited for it. It’ll happen immediately after Eid. The drama will run in Karachi for two months. After that it will travel to Islamabad and Lahore,” he said.
Earlier, Maqsood’s play “Ponay 14 August” was a super hit all over Pakistan, then “Sawa 14 August” was part of this series, now “Saadhay 14 August” is the last link in the chain.
Anwar Maqsood tests positive for coronavirus, ... 11:13 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrated TV personality Anwar Maqsood has quarantined himself at home after he was ...
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
-
- Babar Azam, Rizwan retain top two slots in latest ICC T20I rankings02:34 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran set for 'significant' changes to cabinet as opposition woos ...02:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
- 'No option for US but to work with Pakistan', says envoy01:43 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
-
-
- 'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of her action film06:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Ayesha Omar and Sachal Afzal set internet on fire with new photoshoot05:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022