Babar Azam shows off athletic prowess in new viral video from army training camp

Babar Azam shows off athletic prowess in new viral video from training camp
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s white ball skipper Babar Azam is known for his fitness levels, and the cover drive king now undergoes rigorous training to maintain fitness at Army camp.
Led by Babar Azam, Pakistani team is currently training at Army School of Physical Training in Kakul. This move comes after complaints were raised about the team's fitness standards during the ODI World Cup in 2023.
A clip shared by cricket board on social media shows Babar Azam and his teammates undergoing rigorous training. The video features various exercises and physical tests being conducted to prepare the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Babar showed his fitness enthusiasm by lifting and carrying Haris during the test. The skipper completed the test with a series of push-ups and rolling on mattresses, ending with a playful kick to a nearby traffic cone.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.