Babar Azam shows off athletic prowess in new viral video from army training camp

Babar Azam shows off athletic prowess in new viral video from training camp

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s white ball skipper Babar Azam is known for his fitness levels, and the cover drive king now undergoes rigorous training to maintain fitness at Army camp.

Led by Babar Azam, Pakistani team is currently training at Army School of Physical Training in Kakul. This move comes after complaints were raised about the team's fitness standards during the ODI World Cup in 2023.

A clip shared by cricket board on social media shows Babar Azam and his teammates undergoing rigorous training. The video features various exercises and physical tests being conducted to prepare the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Babar showed his fitness enthusiasm by lifting and carrying Haris during the test. The skipper completed the test with a series of push-ups and rolling on mattresses, ending with a playful kick to a nearby traffic cone.