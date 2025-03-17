Pakistan dominates Tekken 8 Soop Nations Cup, beating South Korea in intense finale

SEOUL – Team Pakistan defeated South Korea to clinch victory at the Tekken 8 Soop Nations Cup in Seoul. E-gamers of the South Asian nation proved dominant in the competitive Tekken scene, cementing its status as the strongest Tekken nation in the world.
The team started on a murky note with challenging defeat, losing all three matches. The squad members however show incredible grit and perseverance, winning second and third days to claim the championship title.
The thrilling final battle saw intense competition between the two nations, with South Korea, represented by the top players, putting up a fierce fight. Despite the tough challenge, Pakistan emerged victorious, showcasing exceptional skills and strategy.
The victory is another achievement for Arslan Ash and his team, who have consistently demonstrated their prowess on the global stage.
