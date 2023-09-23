Search

'We have the same eyes,' Shoaib Akhtar showers sweet compliments on Yashma Gill

Web Desk
03:48 PM | 23 Sep, 2023
Yashma Gill, Shoaib Akhtar
Source: Yashma Gill/Shoaib Akhtar

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills for the last few years. The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona. 

In a recent revelation that sent waves through the world of Pakistani entertainment, she shared a heartwarming encounter with none other than the legendary Shoaib Akhtar. The cricket sensation, widely recognized as the "Rawalpindi Express" during his illustrious career, had a compliment that left Gill both surprised and flattered.

The cricket icon remarked that her eyes bore an uncanny resemblance to his own.

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Pyar Ke Sadqay, Tasveer, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak

