The Legend of Maula Jatt – Mahira Khan reveals how she struggled to deliver dialogues in Punjabi
Lollywood queen Mahira Khan is riding high on the success of her latest projects and is busy promoting and attending premiers of her latest film The Legend of Maula Jatt.
The Legend of Maula Jatt is said to be the most expensive movie in the Pakistani film industry with A-list actors like Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed and many more.
In her latest interview with a Pakistani magazine, the Humsafar star said she struggled to deliver dialogues in Punjabi like "aiho jeya" during the shoot of 'The Legend of Maula Jutt'. Here is the superstar herself recounting the incident:
The Punjabi-language film is a remake of the 1979s classic Maula Jatt produced by Younas Malik. Nasir Adeeb wrote the dialogues for The Legend of Maula Jatt whereas Bilal Lashari penned the screenplay.
Originally, the film was planned to be released in 2019 but faced legal issues that were resolved later.
