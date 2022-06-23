Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa's dance video goes viral
Pakistan superstar Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa have let their fans mesmerised with their killer dance moves from their upcoming song "Lootey Rey".

Spreading like wildfire, the video shows the Humsafar star and the Load Wedding actor grooving and practising the dance steps to the song "Lootey Rey".

The ‘Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’ star can be seen dancing along with choreographer Nigah Jee. Needless to say, Khan looks breathtaking in a white outfit.  

On the work front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa. 

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The upcoming film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa.

