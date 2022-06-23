Mehwish Hayat makes a dazzling appearance in the latest Ms Marvel episode
Web Desk
06:50 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Mehwish Hayat makes a dazzling appearance in the latest Ms Marvel episode
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has proved her potential as a talent powerhouse and has also mastered the art to grab people’s attention with her stunning looks.

Alongside winning hearts with her spectacular acting in films and dramas, the Load Wedding star had made a splashing appearance in the latest Ms Marvel episode.

In a never before seen avatar, the Dillagi star left her massive fan following applauding her performance and raving praise her performance.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming film stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan-Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

Mehwish Hayat wishes to be the future prime ... 04:59 PM | 24 Jul, 2021

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan. Undeniably a force ...

More From This Category
Mira Sethi’s new bold photos draw severe ...
07:39 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa's dance video goes ...
06:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Zarnish Khan's latest vacation pictures leave ...
05:10 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Watch – Meera breaks down in tears over absence ...
04:48 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
TikTok star Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes ...
04:00 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Watch – Merub Ali welcomes Asim Azhar in the ...
03:27 PM | 23 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mira Sethi’s new bold photos draw severe backlash
07:39 PM | 23 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr