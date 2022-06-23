Mehwish Hayat makes a dazzling appearance in the latest Ms Marvel episode
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has proved her potential as a talent powerhouse and has also mastered the art to grab people’s attention with her stunning looks.
Alongside winning hearts with her spectacular acting in films and dramas, the Load Wedding star had made a splashing appearance in the latest Ms Marvel episode.
In a never before seen avatar, the Dillagi star left her massive fan following applauding her performance and raving praise her performance.
Directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming film stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.
Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan-Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.
