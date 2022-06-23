Mira Sethi’s new bold photos draw severe backlash

Pakistani actress and writer Mira Sethi is on vacation in Barcelona, Spain while her wardrobe choice baffled quite desi trolls on social media.

The Chupke Chupke star took to her official Instagram to share some striking snaps from her recent trip with her fans and followers.

As the 35-year-old dropped snaps wearing revealing attires on her vacation, she started receiving moral policing over her fashion choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Sethi (@mira.sethi)

Despite giving style goals in her latest clicks, Mira became the victim of backlash and received flak from the keyboard warriors over the clothes.

The bold actor usually paved her way to headlines, earlier she was spotted smoking on a wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)