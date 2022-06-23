Tariq Zaman visits High Performance Tennis Training Camp

Ali Embroidery Mills CEO Mr. Tariq Zaman has visited the first-ever High Performance Tennis Training Camp, which is in progress here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary General Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) along with Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan, former Pakistan No 2 Shahzad Khan, Ahmad Babar, top ranked tennis players, their families and tennis enthusiasts welcomed the honourable guest. He was then introduced with the participants of the camp, who are top 3 ranked players from different age group categories.

PLTA Secretary General Rashid Malik thanked Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, for taking this initiative of sponsoring the High Performance Tennis Training Camp for the first time ever with the aim of junior tennis promotion in Pakistan. Malik praised the efforts of Tariq Zaman for promoting sports in Pakistan and sponsoring the deserving players, who will learn the finest techniques and points of the game during the High Performance Tennis Training Camp and utilize their skills at higher level and win glories for Pakistan globally.

PLTA Secretary also thanked Mr. Tariq Zaman for his consecutive support for junior tennis as he keeps on sponsoring the national junior tennis events throughout the year, which keeps talented players active and engage in healthy tennis competitions and also help them earn national points and improve their rankings.

"With the support of such generous sponsors like Tariq Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills, the game of tennis is flourishing fast in Pakistan and young Pakistani tennis players especially of Punjab have started creating waves at international level and they are producing good results at ATF and ITF junior events. I am very hopeful that if government and corporate sector continue to provide financial boost to our talented and top ranked tennis players, the future of Pakistan tennis seems quite bright," Malik asserted.