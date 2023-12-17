Search

Australia beat Pakistan by 360 runs in Perth Test 

Web Desk
01:21 PM | 17 Dec, 2023
Source: CA

PERTH: Australia defeated Pakistan by 390 runs in the first Test played at Perth on Sunday. 

Chasing down a 450 total, the visitors bowled out for just 89 in the second innings. 

After Pakistan was dismissed for 271 in response to Australia’s 487 in the first innings, the hosts declared their second innings at 233-5 on day four. Skipper Pat Cummins made the decisive call after opener Usman Khawaja’s brave 90 and a solid partnership with Mitchell Marsh.

The day commenced with Australia at 84-2, Khawaja on 34 and Steve Smith at 43. Pakistan’s pace bowlers caused trouble early on, managing to beat the bat and create difficulties for the batsmen. Debutant Khurram Shahzad claimed a crucial wicket, dismissing Smith lbw for 45.

Aggressive batting from Travis Head was short-lived as a misjudged drive led to his dismissal for 14. Marsh, however, survived a close call when a chance was dropped by Shan Masood at mid-off.

Khawaja persevered to notch up his 25th Test half-century off 151 balls, accelerating his pace afterward. Marsh, in his second 50 of the match, also displayed attacking intent.

Khawaja’s innings culminated at 90 with an attempt for another big shot, resulting in his dismissal by Shaheen Shah Afridi, prompting Australia’s declaration. Pakistan’s chase began poorly with early wickets, leaving them in dire straits at tea.

Later, they bowled out for just 89 runs. 

Web Desk

