Mira Sethi bashes trolls for criticising female celebrities' wardrobe choices

The 20th LUX Style Awards has been the talk of the town lately and needless to say, the dazzling extravaganza was definitely a night to remember.

The red carpet fashion in Pakistan is often a topic of debate and the fashion of stars is paramount. However, even though celebrities put their best foot forward, the moral brigade's bashing continues to intensify.

Refusing to get targeted by excessive bashing and demeaning remarks, Mira Sethi took to her Instagram handle to question the self-proclaimed moral police.

"It’s always fascinating to see trolls go nuts under photos of public-facing women in dresses or costumes or anything the trolls deem “vulgar.”"

"Go home. I don’t dress for you, I don’t dress for anyone or anything other than my own sense of joy and play and expansion. The men of this country are obsessed with policing women, constantly defining their ‘honour’ in relation to women’s bodies and clothing and appearance. It is a smallminded, decayed, hateful thing to do. You want to disempower us because a deep part of you is hurting and angry. I get it. It’s societal and it is ugly.", the Dil Banjara star added.

"To the women who continue to secularize public spaces with their words and clothes and defiance: you inspire me. On the face of it, it looks merely glitzy and silly, but only those subjected to the heat of abuse know that simply by being - by asserting with our voices and bodies - we are clawing back space from rotten hierarchies of power and control.", she concluded while praising women who continue to shatter stereotypes.

This year’s red carpet was graced by several prominent celebrities including Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Meera, Yumna Zaidi, Ali Xeeshan, HSY and Mushk Kaleem.

Moreover, the event included performances by Resham, Ahsan Khan, Sheheryar Munawwar, Mahira Khan, and Asim Azhar, among others.