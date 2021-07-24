Mehwish Hayat wishes to be the future prime minister of Pakistan
Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan.
Undeniably a force to be reckoned with, Hayat's foray into television and being the queen of films has also proved that she is a performer at heart.
Now, the Load Wedding star is looking for unique compasses when it comes to her career path. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she might step into the realm of politics.
The talented actress revealed her aspirations to debut in the political arena as she aims for the highest office in the land - the prime minister.
When the host asked the actor whether she intends to pursue a career in politics, the 33-year-old actor responded "InshaAllah".
"Will you practice politics through the parliament or through a political party?" the host went on to ask. "The intention is help bring positive change in the country, Time will better tell whether that happens by entering parliament or by forming my own political party." Mehwish answered.
The Dillagi star further added, "Imran Khan was a cricketer before [he entered politics]. If a cricketer can become prime minister then surely an actress can also become one as well."
On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.
