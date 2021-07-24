Punjab launches door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination campaign

06:11 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
Punjab launches door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination campaign
LAHORE – The Punjab government Saturday announced to launch a campaign to administer vaccines against Covid-19 to people at their doorstep, giving a push to the ongoing vaccination drive.

In the first phase, the door-to-door service will be available in five districts – Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Faislabad, and Rawalpindi – starting from Monday (July 26).

The government aims at vaccinating 40% targeted population in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad, while 70% in Rawalpindi.

The development comes a day after total Covid-19 cases in Pakistan crossed the one-million mark on Friday, raising alarms for the authorities.

At least 32 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,841 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from NCOC, the death toll has surged to 22,971 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,001,875.

The positivity ratio now stands at 4.89 percent while authorities conducted 37,636 tests in the last 24 hours.

