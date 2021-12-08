Covid claims 9 more lives, infects 310 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD − At least 9 people died of the novel disease while 310 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,793 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,287,703.

Pakistan conducted a total of 43,503 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.71 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 783. Around 283 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,247,066.

Statistics 8 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,503

Positive Cases: 310

Positivity %: 0.71%

Deaths : 9

— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 8, 2021

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 11,844.

As many as 477,119 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,610 in Punjab, 180,471 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,989 in Islamabad, 33,514 in Balochistan, 34,586 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,414 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,044 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,630 in Sindh, 5,868 in KP, 961 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 362 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.