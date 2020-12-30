Pakistan decides to procure Covid vaccine from China’s Sinopharm

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday decided to procure COVID-19 vaccine from a Chinese pharmaceutical company.

National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar chaired a meeting of cabinet committee for procurement of vaccines.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) briefed the meeting about the Chinese vaccine, informing that Sinopharm can supply the doses to Pakistan timely.

China's state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm has announced its coronavirus vaccine is 79.34% effective.

Umar in a tweet said that the committee has “authorized procurement of more than 1 million vaccines, which will cover all frontline health workers, as soon as DRAP expert committee approves vaccine”.

Held meeting of cabinet committee for procurement of vaccines. Authorized procurement of more than 1 million vaccines which will cover all frontline health workers, as soon as DRAP expert committee approves vaccine. Target is to deploy these vaccines within 1st quarter of 2021. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 30, 2020

He added, “Target is to deploy these vaccines within 1st quarter of 2021”.

Meanwhile, NCOC has developed National Immunization Management System to ensure efficient supply chain management and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The initiative has been taken in collaboration with Ministry of Health, National Database Registration Authority and National Information Technology Board.

The NCOC at a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday was informed that the government is in close liaison with leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for its early availability in the country.

The NIMS would enable automated phase wise registration of citizens for COVID-19 vaccine through SMS/ internet portals, based on CNIC numbers.

At least 55 people lost lives due to the coronavirus infection while 2,155 new cases were reported during last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Command & Operation Centre said Wednesday.

During last 24 hours most death occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh. Out of 55 deaths, 26 died on ventilators during last 24 hours. A total of 36,390 tests were conducted in the past day.

As of Wednesday, there are total 37,080 active COVID cases in Pakistan.

A total of 10,047 people have died while 430,113 have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

There is no patient on ventilator in AJK, GB & Balochistan, while a total of 299 vents occupied across Pakistan.