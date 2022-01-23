New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding due to Omicron surge

07:03 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding due to Omicron surge
Share

WELLINGTON – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Sunday announced to call off her own wedding as she tightened Covid-19 restrictions to curb an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

"My wedding will not be going ahead," she said after detailing new restrictions; including a cap of 100 fully vaccinated people at events.

"I just joined many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who is caught up in that scenario I am so sorry."

Mask wearing in shops and on public transport has also been declared mandatory by New Zealand that has recorded 15,104 Covid cases and 52 deaths.

The 40-year-old got engaged to Gayford, 44, during the Easter holidays in 2019 and they have a two-year-old daughter.

The new restrictions come into effect at midnight on Sunday local time (11:00 GMT).

The development comes after a cluster of nine Omicron cases were confirmed.

Ardern became New Zealand's youngest prime minister when she took office in 2017 and is one of the few elected leaders to hold office while pregnant.

She returned to power in October 2020 delivering the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century largely due to her government's decisive response to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

More From This Category
Guterres reiterates UN stand on Kashmir’s ...
12:18 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
Omicron sub-variant BA.2 puts scientists on alert
11:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
Pakistan sees second-highest daily Covid caseload ...
09:28 AM | 23 Jan, 2022
Pakistan announces free booster dose for people ...
11:57 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
‘Beti Patao’ – Indian PM Modi’s latest ...
05:50 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Pakistan issues fresh guidelines for mosques amid ...
12:27 PM | 22 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amar Khan, Ahsan Khan and Meera set dance floor on fire 
05:00 PM | 23 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr