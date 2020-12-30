Pakistan confirms 55 new deaths, 2155 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 55 people lost lives due to the coronavirus infection while 2,155 new cases were reported during last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Command & Operation Centre said Wednesday.

During last 24 hours most death occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh. Out of 55 deaths, 26 died on ventilators during last 24 hours. A total of 36,390 tests were conducted in the past day.

As of Wednesday, there are total 37,080 active COVID cases in Pakistan.

A total of 10,047 people have died while 430,113 have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

There is no patient on ventilator in AJK, GB & Balochistan, while a total of 299 vents occupied across Pakistan.

National Positivity Ratio: 5.92%

Highest positivity ratio observed in Karachi 13.84% followed by Hyderabad 8.79% and Swat 7.89%.

2219 Covid patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast.

The positivity ratio in various federating units is as:

AJK 2.14%, Balochistan is 4.95%, GB 0.62%, Islamabad 3.98%, KP 5.87%, Punjab 4.44% and Sindh 8.40%

Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio under:-

Punjab

Lahore: 6.12%

Rawalpindi: 4.90%

Faisalabad: 4.21%

Multan: 4.85%

Sindh

Karachi: 13.84%

Hyderabad: 8.79%

KP

Peshawar: 7.21%

Swat: 7.89%

Balochistan

Quetta: 3.94%

Islamabad

ICT: 3.98%

AJK

Muzaffarabad: 1.79%

Mortality Analysis (n=10047)

• Current Fatality Rate: 2.1 against 2.18% globally

• Gender: 70% Males

• 77.5% over the age of 50 years

• 73% had chronic comorbidities

• 91% of deceased remained hospitalized