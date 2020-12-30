Pakistan confirms 55 new deaths, 2155 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 55 people lost lives due to the coronavirus infection while 2,155 new cases were reported during last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Command & Operation Centre said Wednesday.
During last 24 hours most death occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh. Out of 55 deaths, 26 died on ventilators during last 24 hours. A total of 36,390 tests were conducted in the past day.
As of Wednesday, there are total 37,080 active COVID cases in Pakistan.
A total of 10,047 people have died while 430,113 have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.
There is no patient on ventilator in AJK, GB & Balochistan, while a total of 299 vents occupied across Pakistan.
National Positivity Ratio: 5.92%
Highest positivity ratio observed in Karachi 13.84% followed by Hyderabad 8.79% and Swat 7.89%.
2219 Covid patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast.
The positivity ratio in various federating units is as:
AJK 2.14%, Balochistan is 4.95%, GB 0.62%, Islamabad 3.98%, KP 5.87%, Punjab 4.44% and Sindh 8.40%
Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio under:-
Punjab
Lahore: 6.12%
Rawalpindi: 4.90%
Faisalabad: 4.21%
Multan: 4.85%
Sindh
Karachi: 13.84%
Hyderabad: 8.79%
KP
Peshawar: 7.21%
Swat: 7.89%
Balochistan
Quetta: 3.94%
Islamabad
ICT: 3.98%
AJK
Muzaffarabad: 1.79%
Mortality Analysis (n=10047)
• Current Fatality Rate: 2.1 against 2.18% globally
• Gender: 70% Males
• 77.5% over the age of 50 years
• 73% had chronic comorbidities
• 91% of deceased remained hospitalized
- New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in first Test10:57 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposes ‘extreme cold weather’ emergency10:26 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...10:04 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 December 202009:44 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- US confirms first case of new COVID-19 strain in Colorado08:51 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Gauahar Khan grooves to the beats of Jhalla Wallah at her wedding ...06:54 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Is there anything magical about this cup Maryam Nawaz always holds in ...11:33 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Feroze Khan spills the beans about his comeback and addresses ...05:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- How coronavirus affected major sporting events in 202011:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Top 5 gaming monitors to buy in Pakistan12:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020