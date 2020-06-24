Punjab minorities minister recovers from COVID-19

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said Wednesday that he has been fully recovered days after testing positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the provincial minister thanked to the entire nation and well wishers on his quick recovery from the COVID-19 infection.

Augustine said that good wishes and prayers from the people in this difficult time gave him a lot of encouragement.

"We all should have to spend much time in our homes as possible to stay safe from the coronavirus," he added and thanked the minorities who held collective prayers for his quick recovery.

The minorities minister had, in a tweet on June 7, announced he was diagnosed with the virus infection.