Covid-19 infects 3,974, kills 66 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 66 new deaths and 3,974 new infections on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,639 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,109,274.

Statistics 18 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,460

Positive Cases: 3974

Positivity % : 6.91%

Deaths : 66 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 18, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,122 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 996,426. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 88,209 while the national positivity stands at 6.91 percent.

At least 414,850 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 374,916 in Punjab 153,836 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 94,714 in Islamabad, 31,686 in Balochistan, 29,790 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,482 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

COVID-19: UAE issues new guidelines for Pakistani ... 04:35 PM | 17 Aug, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tuesday issued a new set of rules for visitors that ...

Moreover, 11,434 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,497 in Sindh, 4,696 in KP, 837 in Islamabad, 672 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan, and 168 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 57,460 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,007,656 since the first case was reported.