KP Assembly speaker tests positive for coronavirus for second time
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani tested positive for COVID-19 for second time on Tuesday.

The reports of Ghani were sent to World Health Organisation (WHO) for guidance as he was found asymptomatic.

The speaker in a media statement said that he had no symptoms of COVID-19, but was found positive even after spending two-week of quarantine.

He said that his reports have been sent to WHO for guidance and if allowed by experts he would attend the assembly proceedings. It is to mention here that the COVID-19 tests of the speaker his daughter and son-in-law were found positive and they quarantined themselves at home.

