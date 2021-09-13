Pakistan reports 2,988 new Covid cases, lowest single day figure in almost two months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported its lowest daily coronavirus cases in almost two months, with 2,988 people getting positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre's daily report showed Monday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 67 people lost their lives due to the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus while the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,787.

Statistics 13 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,158

Positive Cases: 2988

Positivity % : 5.62%

Deaths : 67

Patients on Critical Care: 5066 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 13, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,391 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,090,176 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,207,508.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 90,545 while the national positivity has recorded at 5.62 percent.

At least 445,369 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 414,390 in Punjab 168,748 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 102,863 in Islamabad, 32,591 in Balochistan, 33,379 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,168 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,225 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,159 in Sindh, 5,270 KP, 889 in Islamabad, 721 in Azad Kashmir, 342 in Balochistan, and 181 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 53,158 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,521,728 since the first case was reported.