Two FC personnel among 15 injured in Balochistan grenade attack
09:14 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
SURAB – As many as 13 civilians and two Frontier Corps’ (FC) soldiers were injured on Tuesday in a grenade attack on a military vehicle that was parked in the city area of Surab town, Kalat division.
The two suspects were riding a motorcycle and launched a hand grenade at the FC vehicle and escaped from the scene, said police.
Security forces has launched a search operation in suspected places in Surab after the attack to trace the elements involved in the attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
