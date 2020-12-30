Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 December 2020
Web Desk
09:44 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 December 2020
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs113,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,916 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 103,674 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Karachi PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Islamabad PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Peshawar PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Quetta PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Sialkot PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Attock PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Gujranwala PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Jehlum PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Multan PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Bahawalpur PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Gujrat PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Nawabshah PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Chakwal PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Hyderabad PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Nowshehra PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Sargodha PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Faisalabad PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580
Mirpur PKR 113,100 PKR 1,580

More From This Category
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in first ...
10:57 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposes ‘extreme cold ...
10:26 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates ...
10:04 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
Pakistan confirms 55 new deaths, 2155 fresh cases ...
08:28 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
NAB arrests PML-N bigwig Khawaja Asif
08:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
JUI-Pakistan separate from Fazlur Rehman's group, ...
05:34 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to visit Pakistan again next month, Kashif Zameer reveals in ...
10:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr