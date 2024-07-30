Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check per tola rates

KARACHI – Gold recorded losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with downward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs400 to reach Rs252,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs344 to settle at Rs216,306.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $2 to close at $2,388 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola and 10-gram were traded at Rs2,860 and Rs2,451.98, respectively.

A day earlier, per tola gold price slightly increased by Rs200 to reach Rs252,700. Similarly, the price of 10-gram moved by Rs172 to close at Rs216,650.