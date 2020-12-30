Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposes ‘extreme cold weather’ emergency
Share
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed ‘extreme cold weather’ emergency across the province.
According to a notification of provincial Relief Department issued this week, the decision was taken due to the extraordinary cold wave that has hit the province. The cold wave is likely to result in persistent low temperatures for some period.
محکمہ ریلیف بحالی وآباد کاری خیبر پختونخوا نے صوبے میں جاری سردی کی شدید لہر کے پیش نظر ایمرجنسی نافذ کرتے ہوئے ضلعی انتظامیہ کو بروقت اقدامات سے متعلق اعلامیہ جاری کر دیا— Relief Department, KP (@ReliefDepttKP) December 27, 2020
ضلعی انتظامیہ موسمی صورتحال سے متاثرہ افراد کےلیے عارضی پناہ گاہیں قائم کرے
عامرطیف
سیکرٹری ریلیف@PMRUKP pic.twitter.com/g3c3pLkPbq
The department, therefore, has authorised all the districts administration of the province to establish temporary shelters for needy persons.
The DCs have been asked to ensure that the shelters provide breakfast and dinner and bedding to the needy.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has been tasked to provide funds for the shelter houses to the DCs.
“The deputy commissioners shall also provide cooked meals three times a day to those families whose houses have been damaged due to extreme weather condition,” said the notification.
The DCs are to give people Rs100 for breakfast and Rs200 each for dinner and lunch.
- New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in first Test10:57 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposes ‘extreme cold weather’ emergency10:26 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...10:04 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 December 202009:44 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- US confirms first case of new COVID-19 strain in Colorado08:51 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Gauahar Khan grooves to the beats of Jhalla Wallah at her wedding ...06:54 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Is there anything magical about this cup Maryam Nawaz always holds in ...11:33 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Feroze Khan spills the beans about his comeback and addresses ...05:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- How coronavirus affected major sporting events in 202011:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Top 5 gaming monitors to buy in Pakistan12:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020