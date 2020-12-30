Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposes ‘extreme cold weather’ emergency
Web Desk
10:26 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposes ‘extreme cold weather’ emergency
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed ‘extreme cold weather’ emergency across the province.

According to a notification of provincial Relief Department issued this week, the decision was taken due to the extraordinary cold wave that has hit the province. The cold wave is likely to result in persistent low temperatures for some period.

The department, therefore, has authorised all the districts administration of the province to establish temporary shelters for needy persons.

The DCs have been asked to ensure that the shelters provide breakfast and dinner and bedding to the needy. 

The  Provincial Disaster Management Authority has been tasked to provide funds for the shelter houses to the DCs.

“The deputy commissioners shall also provide cooked meals three times a day to those families whose houses have been damaged due to extreme weather condition,” said the notification.

The DCs are to give people Rs100 for breakfast and Rs200 each for dinner and lunch.

