4.9 magnitude earthquake rocks northern Pakistan, tremors felt in Islamabad
11:09 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Tremors were felt in the federal capital after an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported in Battagram Tehsil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday at 10:43am.
According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.
There is no report of damage or causalities as yet.
6.3 earthquake kills 7 in Croatia, leaves others ... 01:39 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
PETRINJA, Croatia - A strong earthquake in Croatia destroyed buildings and killed at least seven people Tuesday ...
-
- Pakistan women’s cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof pulls out of ...05:50 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar sworn in as IHC judges05:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Twitter user asks DC Islamabad to shelter stray dogs in PM House05:03 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- CovIran Barekat – Iran starts human trials of indigenous COVID-19 ...04:30 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Celebrate kindness and compassion, Harry and Meghan release their ...02:30 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to visit Pakistan again next month, Kashif ...10:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Gauahar Khan grooves to the beats of Jhalla Wallah at her wedding ...06:54 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
-
- How coronavirus affected major sporting events in 202011:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Top 5 gaming monitors to buy in Pakistan12:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020