4.9 magnitude earthquake rocks northern Pakistan, tremors felt in Islamabad
Web Desk
11:09 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
4.9 magnitude earthquake rocks northern Pakistan, tremors felt in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Tremors were felt in the federal capital after an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was reported in Battagram Tehsil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday at 10:43am.

According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface. 

There is no report of damage or causalities as yet. 

