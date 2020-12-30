Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-30- Updated 09:00 AM
10:04 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2020 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|160.25
|160.95
|Euro
|EUR
|192.1
|194.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|214.6
|217.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.1
|43.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.9
|42.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|119.1
|121.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|405.8
|407.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|121.6
|122.6
|China Yuan
|CNY
|25
|25.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.45
|25.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.55
|17.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|500
|502.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.95
|39.3
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|103.85
|104.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.55
|17.8
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|411.5
|413.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.6
|42.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|118
|121.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|180.3
|181.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.25
|5.35
- New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in first Test10:57 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposes ‘extreme cold weather’ emergency10:26 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...10:04 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 December 202009:44 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
- US confirms first case of new COVID-19 strain in Colorado08:51 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to visit Pakistan again next month, Kashif Zameer reveals in ...
10:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Gauahar Khan grooves to the beats of Jhalla Wallah at her wedding ...06:54 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Is there anything magical about this cup Maryam Nawaz always holds in ...11:33 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Feroze Khan spills the beans about his comeback and addresses ...05:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- How coronavirus affected major sporting events in 202011:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Top 5 gaming monitors to buy in Pakistan12:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020