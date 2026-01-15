Petrol price remains unchanged from January 16 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Petrol Price in Pakistan remained unchanged for the second half of January 2026. Finance Division confirmed in an official notification that all petroleum products will retain their current rates from January 16, 2026.

High-speed diesel (HSD) will continue to sell at Rs257.08 per litre, while petrol remains at Rs253.17 per litre. The decision comes despite widespread expectations of a price cut, fueled by recent declines in international oil rates.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Consumers had been anticipating relief, especially after petrol prices fell by Rs12 per litre over the past two months. Market analysts had predicted a further Rs4–5 per litre drop, which could have pushed petrol below the Rs250 mark—the first time since November 2024. However, these hopes were dashed as the government opted to maintain current rates.

The last fortnightly review saw petrol prices reduced by Rs10 per litre when global crude hovered around $60 per barrel. Since then, crude oil prices have climbed to nearly $63 per barrel, while the US dollar strengthened from Rs278 to Rs280, limiting the government’s ability to cut rates further.

Energy experts had already warned that sharp reductions were unlikely due to the close link between domestic fuel prices, international oil rates, and currency fluctuations.

Petrol prices in Pakistan have been highly volatile in recent years, peaking at Rs331 per litre in September 2023 before easing to Rs247 per litre by September 2024. In 2025, prices hit Rs272 in July and fell to Rs252 in May. Currently, petrol stands at Rs253 per litre.