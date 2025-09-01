Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Update – 1 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices jumped to near record-breaking levels, with global and Pakistani markets witnessing sharp upward movement.

On Monday, price of 24-carat gold in Pakistan remained at Rs367,400 while price of 10 grams rose by Rs3,172 to reach Rs314,986. The rates remained uniform across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

City Gold per tola Karachi Rs367,400 Lahore Rs367,400 Islamabad Rs367,400 Peshawar Rs367,400 Quetta Rs367,400

In the international market, bullion gained $36 per ounce, climbing to $3,447, the highest level ever recorded. Last week, spot gold touched $3,443.19 per ounce, its strongest since mid-July. Overall, gold prices registered a 4.7% increase for August.

Market analysts attribute the historic surge to continued global economic uncertainties, driving investors toward safe-haven assets.