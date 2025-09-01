Latest

Currency Rate in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 1 September 2025

By News Desk
8:59 am | Sep 1, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market opened week with notable stability, though key foreign currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound, continued to dominate charts.

According to latest exchange rates, US Dollar is trading at Rs282.8 (buying) and Rs283.6 (selling), while Euro stands at Rs328.9 and Rs330.7. UK Pound Sterling remains the most expensive among major currencies, quoted at Rs380.9 and Rs382.8.

UAE Dirham is being exchanged at Rs77 to Rs77.2, and the Saudi Riyal at Rs75.3 to Rs75.5. Other key currencies also showed minor fluctuations. Kuwaiti Dinar stayed strong at Rs914.75 buying and Rs922.75 selling, while Bahraini Dinar was recorded at Rs748.85 and Rs751.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.8 283.6
Euro EUR 328.9 330.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.9 382.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 183.5 188.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.85 751.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.88 44.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.03 36.38
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.75 922.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.68 67.28
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.33 166.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.73 28.03
Omani Riyal OMR 733.45 735.95
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.75 222.75
Swedish Korona SEK 29.39 29.69
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.59 8.74
 
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

