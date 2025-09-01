Currency Rate in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 1 September 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market opened week with notable stability, though key foreign currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound, continued to dominate charts.

According to latest exchange rates, US Dollar is trading at Rs282.8 (buying) and Rs283.6 (selling), while Euro stands at Rs328.9 and Rs330.7. UK Pound Sterling remains the most expensive among major currencies, quoted at Rs380.9 and Rs382.8.

UAE Dirham is being exchanged at Rs77 to Rs77.2, and the Saudi Riyal at Rs75.3 to Rs75.5. Other key currencies also showed minor fluctuations. Kuwaiti Dinar stayed strong at Rs914.75 buying and Rs922.75 selling, while Bahraini Dinar was recorded at Rs748.85 and Rs751.35.