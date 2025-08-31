Pakistan, Armenia establish formal diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has announced that Pakistan and Armenia have formally established diplomatic relations.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Ishaq Dar said that during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Tianjin, China, he and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan signed and exchanged a joint communiqué regarding the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

On this occasion, both foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and agreed to further enhance cooperation in various fields, including economy, education, culture, and tourism.

Today, H.E. Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan @AraratMirzoyan, and I are pleased to sign and exchange a Joint Communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia, on the sidelines of the 25th SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. We reaffirmed our… pic.twitter.com/qH0rZWlmfn — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) August 31, 2025

It is noteworthy that just a few days earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Armenia’s foreign minister had a telephonic conversation, during which the two leaders held preliminary discussions on establishing diplomatic relations.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, during this discussion, both foreign ministers also agreed to consider the establishment of relations and to increase future cooperation.