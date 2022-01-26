Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 January 2022
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 January 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 124,500 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 106,740 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 97,845 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.114,125.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Karachi PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Islamabad PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Peshawar PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Quetta PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Sialkot PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Attock PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Gujranwala PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Jehlum PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Multan PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Bahawalpur PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Gujrat PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Nawabshah PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Chakwal PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Hyderabad PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Nowshehra PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Sargodha PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Faisalabad PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572
Mirpur PKR 124,500 PKR 1,572

