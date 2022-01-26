Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 January 2022
08:41 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 124,500 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 106,740 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 97,845 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.114,125.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Karachi
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Islamabad
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Peshawar
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Quetta
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Sialkot
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Attock
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Gujranwala
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Jehlum
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Multan
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Gujrat
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Nawabshah
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Chakwal
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Hyderabad
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Nowshehra
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Sargodha
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Faisalabad
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
|Mirpur
|PKR 124,500
|PKR 1,572
