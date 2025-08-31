Hearing of new Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi cancelled

RAWALPINDI – The hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail has been cancelled.

The judicial staff of the Islamabad Special Central Judge’s court informed the prosecution and defense lawyers that tomorrow’s scheduled hearing of the Toshakhana-II case will not be held at Adiala Jail.

The staff added that a new hearing date will be announced tomorrow from the Judicial Complex in Islamabad.

So far, testimonies of 11 out of 24 witnesses have been recorded and cross-examinations have been completed.