Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 June 2021

Web Desk
08:27 AM | 19 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 June 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,800 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,850 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 87,865 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs102,485 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver (per tola)
Lahore PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Karachi PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Islamabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Peshawar PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Quetta PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Sialkot PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Attock PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Gujranwala PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Jehlum PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Multan PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Bahawalpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Gujrat PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Nawabshah PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Chakwal PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Hyderabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Nowshehra PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Sargodha PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Faisalabad PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634
Mirpur PKR 111,800 PKR 1,634

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 June 2021
09:33 AM | 18 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 June 2021
08:46 AM | 17 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 June 2021
08:40 AM | 16 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 June 2021
08:45 AM | 15 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 June 2021
08:02 AM | 14 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 June 2021
08:36 AM | 13 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut targets Aamir Khan amid passport renewal fiasco
06:15 PM | 18 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr