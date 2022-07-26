Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 July 2022

08:37 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 147,800 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 126,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 116,141 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 135,482.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Karachi PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Islamabad PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Peshawar PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Quetta PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Sialkot PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Attock PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Gujranwala PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Jehlum PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Multan PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Bahawalpur PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Gujrat PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Nawabshah PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Chakwal PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Hyderabad PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Nowshehra PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Sargodha PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Faisalabad PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587
Mirpur PKR 147,800 PKR 1,587

