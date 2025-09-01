Punjab on High Alert as more heavy rains threaten Pindi, Lahore, other regions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s agriculture hub and country’s most populated region Punjab braces for more rains as National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a warning of heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday, which could intensify already severe flood situation across northeastern, central, and southern regions.

According to National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), districts including Rawalpindi and Islamabad are expected to be affected by the upcoming downpours.

Cities including Lahore, Murree, Jhelum, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad face a heightened risk of flooding, while Chiniot, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan could also see worsening flood conditions.

Authorities warned that heavy rainfall in upstream regions may increase river flows, potentially triggering flood surges at Marala Headworks, threatening nearby low-lying areas. Residents are urged to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep away from flood-prone zones.

The monsoon season has claimed 850 lives nationwide, including 33 fatalities in Punjab alone, as torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across the country.

Meanwhile, Sindh is preparing for a ‘super flood’, with Chief Minister Murad expressing concern that as many as 200,000 people could be affected if the situation worsens. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and follow safety instructions.

In Azad Kashmir, heavy rain is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours, with Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Sharda, Haveli, and Kotli at risk of flooding and landslides. NDMA has called on residents and local authorities to take precautionary measures and remain cautious near rivers, streams, and vulnerable areas.