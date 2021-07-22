Pakistan’s COVID case total nears 1 million, as positivity rate soars to 6.30pc

ISLAMABAD – At least 40 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,158 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,928 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 998,609.

Statistics 22 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 34,216

Positive Cases: 2158

Positivity % : 6.30%

Deaths : 40 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 22, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 895 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 922,929. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 52,752 while the national positivity ratio stands at 6.30 percent.

At least 361,160 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 351,592 in Punjab 141,288 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 85,179 in Islamabad, 29,301 in Balochistan, 22,538 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,551 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,906 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,784 in Sindh, 4,402 in KP, 788 in Islamabad, 606 in Azad Kashmir, 320 in Balochistan, and 122 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 34,216 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,559,684 since the first case was reported.